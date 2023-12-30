Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $379.60 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.