Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

