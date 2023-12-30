Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CMI opened at $239.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.60.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

