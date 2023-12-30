Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 279,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

