Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

