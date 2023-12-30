Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

META opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.74 and a 12 month high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

