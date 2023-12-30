AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,583.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,606.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,541.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

