Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 547,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

