Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 267,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 157.6% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,992,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

