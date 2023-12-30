Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,804 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of FedEx by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

View Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $252.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day moving average is $254.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.