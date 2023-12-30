Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,593 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.22 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.