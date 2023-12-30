Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 45,739 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,739 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

