Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 40,917 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Kimco Realty worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $112,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.31 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

