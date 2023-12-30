Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 37,940 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,940 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

