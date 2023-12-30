Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,885 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

