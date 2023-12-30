Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,457 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $19,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,164.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,046.62 and a 200-day moving average of $920.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $575.39 and a 12-month high of $1,185.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

