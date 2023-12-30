Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,972 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $213.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

