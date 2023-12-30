Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,179 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

