Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of MongoDB worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.44.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,721 shares of company stock valued at $62,072,711 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $408.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.89. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $164.59 and a one year high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

