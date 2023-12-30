Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

