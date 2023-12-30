Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,653 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $82.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

