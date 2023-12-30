Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,170 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $51,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 400.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $62,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

