Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,291 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $565.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

