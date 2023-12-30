Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,208 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MSI opened at $313.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

