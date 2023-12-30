Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,212.96 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,085.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,169.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

