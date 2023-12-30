Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.87 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $555.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

