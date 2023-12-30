Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

AVY opened at $202.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

