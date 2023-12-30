Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.04 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $545.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

