Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.50 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $255.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,255.33, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

