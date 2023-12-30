Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.22 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

