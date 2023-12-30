Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Regency Centers worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.82%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

