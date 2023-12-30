Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.98 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,806 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Splunk worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $152.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $81.50 and a one year high of $152.77.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.