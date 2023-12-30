Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.06 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $276.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.83.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,011,644.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,564,584.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

