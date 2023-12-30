Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

