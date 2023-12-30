Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after buying an additional 984,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.