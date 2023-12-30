Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $460.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $287.49 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

