Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 65,258 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,258 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9 %

AMH stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

