Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $375,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,221,145 shares of company stock valued at $167,718,876. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

