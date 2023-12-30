Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,152 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 69,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

