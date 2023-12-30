Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 605 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $390.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $274.80 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

