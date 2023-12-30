Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 175,632 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,632 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sempra worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

