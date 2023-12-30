Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1,291.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $122.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

