Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Up 52.3% in December

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

