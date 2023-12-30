Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

