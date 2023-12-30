Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

ARBEW stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

