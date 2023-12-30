Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AQU opened at $10.68 on Friday. Aquaron Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquaron Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,633,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,516,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 53.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 290,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 250,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 36,211 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

