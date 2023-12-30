Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.51 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $408,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.