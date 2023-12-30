AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

