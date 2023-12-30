Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.19. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 74,262 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,828.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

