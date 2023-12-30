Analysts Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price at $30.50

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

FDMT opened at $20.26 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $866.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.45.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after buying an additional 1,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $318,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

